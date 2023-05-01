As an adventure filmmaker and photographer, I’ve seen some of the worst impacts extreme weather can have on the landscapes and lifestyles our outdoor community love and depend on.

As permanently frozen glaciers begin to shrink and disappear, abroad and in our own backyard here in Montana, forest fires choke our skies every August and September, and the landscape as a whole tenses with the shift in nature's balance, it's up to Montanans to enact local solutions that help solve global problems.

As one born and raised here in this beautiful state where a relationship with nature is woven into the fabric of a life under the big sky, I love it too much not to act.

Montana’s Legislature is voting on a last-minute, controversial bill that would limit how the state accounts for air pollution when permitting mines and power plants. To protect our state’s outdoor traditions for future generations of Montanans, I urge Montana’s senators to consider the places we live and love to play in their upcoming vote, and to vote NO on HB 971.

We can’t afford to cut regulations for air pollution when we know future generations will pay for our inaction today.

Max Lowe,

Bozeman