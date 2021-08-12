We can see what fossil fuels are doing to Montana

The letter by Rep. Matt Regier concerning Montana’s energy future came out the day after scientists point to the devastating effects of burning fossil fuels. Anyone who’s been outside lately can see and smell what this is doing to our “Big Sky Country.” Right now, the crystal-clear lakes and lively ecosystems in our state are too warm for fish to survive and for our forest systems to thrive. He’s right to state that our elected officials must be smart and diligent in how they approach energy development so that Montanans and other energy states do not feel the worst of any unintended consequences. The most significant of these are fire, flood and drought, rather than the loss of 600 jobs. As for the effects of increased taxes on corporations, why not consider a third option. Instead of passing on the increased cost of these fair and needed taxes to workers and consumers, why don’t we just expect stockholders to accept a lower profit? If profit for fossil fuel investors is Montana’s real priority, let’s just change the name of our state to Moneytana, and spew more carbon into the atmosphere to show our commitment to this flawed future.