One year ago in American history we showed how many ways democracy can be viewed. Some saw democracy as a means to justify violence as their voice. A voice directed at not only an outcome in their country’s election but towards fellow Americans that lived four years with the previous outcome. An outcome where more votes were cast for their candidate. An outcome that peacefully placed the other candidate into office. They never used the words, “the election was stolen!” They never made those that voted differently feel their votes were worthless, that they cheated or spewed lies to try and win at any cost.

After every attempt to change votes, to recount, to go through and use the courts nothing has changed. Yet with 100% of the facts showing that election was correct we still have so many voters in America believing it was rigged. When you want something so bad that truth and facts cannot make you see reality there is little anyone can do. When you are being blatantly lied to with no facts or truths to back it up and yet accept it all there is no hope for healing.

Our divide, the 6th of January, 2021, the ineptitude of our elected officials, the growing political hate, the finger pointing are all part of our democratic history. We have lived with and have accepted failure. The proof is in the acceleration and growth of those issues in our democratic history. I have preached the need for our elected officials and voters alike to claim blame instead of passing it on to others. If we all view others as the problem we get what happened last January 6th. What has improved by handling things that way? If you think that was a success or anything got better I think you need real help. That leaves our view of ourselves and a true evaluation of that person we see every time we look in a mirror. We can fix ourselves but will we? In my opinion, our Democracy depends on it!

Keith Isaacson

Deer Lodge

