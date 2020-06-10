We can do our part and 'mask-up'
0 comments

We can do our part and 'mask-up'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I admit to being puzzled over the "mask-wearing" controversy. Most take no issue with the "no shoes, no shirt, no service" requirement, but somehow "mask-wearing" has become a political statement or an unacceptable burden, prompting refusals to "abide", as the Dude would say.

Montana is beginning to open up for business and we are chomping at the bit to stimulate the economy. I applaud those businesses which follow the health guidelines for their communities. They obviously value staff and customers. None of us want a relapse, plummeting the state back into a shutdown.

I encourage those who reject mask-wearing and social distancing guidance to reconsider. One never knows the vulnerability of those one meets or, possibly, the risk of bringing Covid-19 home to loved ones.

I am thankful for the leadership of Governor Bullock, mayors and county health departments. Surely, we can do our part and "mask-up" when requested.

Social distantly yours,

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

0 comments
3
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Men, it’s time to mask up
Letters

Men, it’s time to mask up

The New York Times recently reported that Montana is tied with Hawaii for the lowest number of Covid-19 infections per capita. That means Mont…

Trump is in bad company
Letters

Trump is in bad company

Trump maintains that he did not know the history of his inflammatory phrase that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Wearing a mask for you, not me
Letters

Wearing a mask for you, not me

I enjoyed reading Mr. Dickson's opinion about men wearing masks. A friend sent me an opinion she read and I agree. This lady was made fun of f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News