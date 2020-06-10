× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I admit to being puzzled over the "mask-wearing" controversy. Most take no issue with the "no shoes, no shirt, no service" requirement, but somehow "mask-wearing" has become a political statement or an unacceptable burden, prompting refusals to "abide", as the Dude would say.

Montana is beginning to open up for business and we are chomping at the bit to stimulate the economy. I applaud those businesses which follow the health guidelines for their communities. They obviously value staff and customers. None of us want a relapse, plummeting the state back into a shutdown.

I encourage those who reject mask-wearing and social distancing guidance to reconsider. One never knows the vulnerability of those one meets or, possibly, the risk of bringing Covid-19 home to loved ones.

I am thankful for the leadership of Governor Bullock, mayors and county health departments. Surely, we can do our part and "mask-up" when requested.

Social distantly yours,

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1