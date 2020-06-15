We can be safe without forsaking our humanity

I don’t fear COVID-19. I do fear what this pandemic has the potential to do to all of us as humans. I fear the loss of humanity, mercy, grace and forgiveness. I fear we stop shaking hands, lending a hand or simply giving a reassuring touch.
The other day I was in the Costco parking lot struggling to load an item I had just purchased. It was an awkward, heavy box and I had struggled to even get it into the cart in the store. I knew I was going to struggle getting it into the back of my car. As I was trying to find the best way to get the item out of my cart, I was struggling, the cart was moving everywhere and I couldn’t get a good grip on the box. I contemplated asking for help. There was a gentleman in the parking lot across from where I was and I thought of asking for help. I was wary due to social distancing and afraid I might make someone uncomfortable. I continued to try and get the item into my car. All of a sudden this gentleman runs over to me and says “Here, let me help you.” I thanked him profusely.
At that moment I was incredibly grateful for his small act of kindness. I had become so discouraged due to COVID. I miss being around people, socializing, etc. I miss normal. Though I realize we are slowly getting back to “normal” this gentleman reaffirmed to me that there are still people willing to help a stranger. To the gentleman in the Costco parking lot on Wednesday, thank you for your act of kindness. Thank you for going out of your way to brighten my day. You probably had no idea how deflated I had become and I am so grateful for the spark you provided that I desperately needed. We can still stay safe without forsaking our humanity.
Stephi Johnson
Helena
