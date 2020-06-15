We can be safe without forsaking our humanity

The other day I was in the Costco parking lot struggling to load an item I had just purchased. It was an awkward, heavy box and I had struggled to even get it into the cart in the store. I knew I was going to struggle getting it into the back of my car. As I was trying to find the best way to get the item out of my cart, I was struggling, the cart was moving everywhere and I couldn’t get a good grip on the box. I contemplated asking for help. There was a gentleman in the parking lot across from where I was and I thought of asking for help. I was wary due to social distancing and afraid I might make someone uncomfortable. I continued to try and get the item into my car. All of a sudden this gentleman runs over to me and says “Here, let me help you.” I thanked him profusely.