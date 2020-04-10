Humans share the Earth with about 9 million species of plants, animals and other forms of life, give or take a million or so. But we are not good at sharing. We are the selfish species.
Our demand on ecological systems to produce our goods and treat our waste leaves a huge ecological footprint. More than 50 percent of the Earth’s land area has been modified to produce the things that humans need — food, fiber, energy and building materials — and a lot of stuff we don’t need. The ecological footprint of high-income countries like the United States is especially large and unsustainable.
There are now nearly 8 billion of us. Meanwhile, many species teeter on the brink of extinction, or are gone already. We take extraordinary measures to protect our own species. Meanwhile, except for a handful of domesticated, agricultural and charismatic species, the rest of creation is left to fend for itself. We have become the dominant species, but there is a price to pay.
We dump our waste in the water, release it into the air and bury it underground. Out of sight, out of mind. Nothing is pristine anymore. Airborne pollutants contaminate the global atmosphere. Waterborne pollutants contaminate the oceans, rivers and ground waters. Plastics, ubiquitous in packaging, slow to break down and ineffectively recycled, clog landfills and foul the oceans. Underground aquifers are being depleted and streams are being dewatered. Residential and commercial developments are displacing agricultural land and encroaching on wildlife habitat. Climate change is not our only crisis. The current pandemic will not be the last.
It’s not too late to take action, to check our numbers and our insatiable appetite for resources, to live sustainably and in balance with nature. But it will take informed self-restraint, effective legislation and strong global and national leadership, which are currently lacking. Or, we could ignore the warning signs, continue to ‘let the good times roll’ and let nature achieve balance on its own terms. We have a choice.
Loren Bahls is a professional ecologist living in Helena. He has degrees from the University of Minnesota and Montana State University and has published over 40 peer-reviewed research papers in scientific journals.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!