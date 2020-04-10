× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Humans share the Earth with about 9 million species of plants, animals and other forms of life, give or take a million or so. But we are not good at sharing. We are the selfish species.

Our demand on ecological systems to produce our goods and treat our waste leaves a huge ecological footprint. More than 50 percent of the Earth’s land area has been modified to produce the things that humans need — food, fiber, energy and building materials — and a lot of stuff we don’t need. The ecological footprint of high-income countries like the United States is especially large and unsustainable.

There are now nearly 8 billion of us. Meanwhile, many species teeter on the brink of extinction, or are gone already. We take extraordinary measures to protect our own species. Meanwhile, except for a handful of domesticated, agricultural and charismatic species, the rest of creation is left to fend for itself. We have become the dominant species, but there is a price to pay.