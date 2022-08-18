We are not going back

Dred Scott sued to declare his emancipation. Born a slave, he and his wife had escaped Missouri, settled in Illinois and Wisconsin territory where they lived free. Scott sued to resolve his citizenship status. The USSC held that Scott, born a slave, remained a slave under Missouri law. To declare him free would deprive his owner of “property,” a right protected by the United States Constitution. This decision lit the fuse that started the Civil War. Following the war, the right of citizenship was conferred upon all people born in the United States.

Now the United States Supreme Court has overruled Roe. Pundits say we will go back to a pre-Roe world, when abortion was prohibited and criminalized. Yet the world has changed since the Roe decision.

Roe was decided in 1973. Since then the feminist movement has developed into a vibrant nationwide movement. In 1973, abortion was only a medical surgical procedure. Now more than half of all abortions are done using pills and consultations with physicians occur using telemedicine.

Things have changed in state and federal governments. In 1973 there was one woman in the House, one woman in the Senate. Now 120 women are in the House, one is the speaker. There are 24 women in the Senate. In Montana, in 1973 there were seven women in the House, two in the Senate; in 2021 there were 24 in the House, 12 in the Senate.

These statistics repeat across the spectrum of American life. In the courts, in the professions, in corporate America women have achieved progress toward equity and equality. Women represent a significant proportion of the entire working force.

What we are seeing with the decision in Dodd is a replay of the past. A citizenry accepting of abortion with some restrictions. A USSC reverting to concepts outmoded by time and experience.

With Dodd the court has done the same thing it did in Scott. It has lit a fuse which will explode and lead to massive injury and death among women and children but in the end, after struggles, will finally assure all women the exclusive right to control their own bodies.

Abortion may be outlawed in various states but enforcing those restrictions will be impossible. We can’t control our borders against illegal drugs; restricting abortion pills will be doubly impossible.

The real question is the way forward. Make no mistake about it, as with the aftermath of Scott, with Dodd, there will be hardship, a great deal of pain and suffering and unnecessary deaths. We will witness children, as young as 10, being forced to deliver a baby resulting from rape. We will witness women who experience a miscarriage being charged with crimes. We will see health care professionals jailed for participating in a medical procedure. Medical professionals will second guess what procedures they will recommend causing unnecessary deaths.

There is no easy way forward. Women and their allies must organize and exercise their vote. This clarion call can only be answered by a massive voter turnout. Given that the Republican Party has embraced the most radical of abortion prohibitions, the only vote must be for candidates of a party other than Republican.

This is not an issue restricted to abortion. It is far broader. It is about privacy. Privacy to control one’s body, whether you are a woman or a man. Privacy to determine when and how many children you want and whether to use birth control. Privacy to love who you love in the privacy of your bedroom. Privacy to protect communications isolated from government control. This issue is about the role we want government to play in our private lives. Dodd is setting up governmental intrusion into the private lives of Americans never seen before and never contemplated by our founders.

Overruling Roe is not the end of the abortion controversy. It is a chapter in the struggle for equity and equality. In the end, women’s right to control their own bodies will prevail. There will be no going back. Those who believe so are ignorant of our current realities. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Ron Waterman,

Helena