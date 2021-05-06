I am an Evangelical Christian, I am white, (with a diverse family) and am politically conservative. I love God, my family, my country, and I believe in the Second Amendment. What I am not is a racist. I am VERY VERY tired of reading in the IR and other media people with my demographics are racists. We are NOT a racist nation. I believe the media and politicians think if they say we are a racist nation often enough people will think they are latent racists. If this such a racist nation why are so many people trying to come here illegally?