There’s an awkward, annoying and dangerous anti-intellectualism shambling around our country lately, but it’s treatable. Our history is partly rooted in belief that humanity has great potential; with the right posture and determination we can be equal, free and just. The guys that first made this so were not rednecks, intolerant, morally depraved or uneducated. They were rich, ethically-driven, educated visionaries that didn’t prevaricate about their intention to raise the human race to heights unknown. We are letting them down. Nowadays, we hear people saying it’s patriotic to wave the flag yelling “freedom!” while insisting that books are more dangerous than guns. We see our local representatives — many of whom are from farming and mining communities — trying to strike science from curriculum. Mining and agriculture need science. Our forefathers read radical texts that led them to conclude that humanity was capable of better.