We all must change
We all must change

At one time the United States was a nation of stability, prosperity, hope and strength, and was envied by the world.

However, the mass shootings, skyrocketing prices, air rage and incessant corruption are just some of the evidences of how broken our society has become.

Like the frog in the kettle, we have been slowly but surely conditioned to accept what was once abhorrent.

A desire for pleasure at all costs has invaded our lives: desire for possessions, power, entertainment, sex, recreation.

If we want to return to our previous lifestyle of peace, security and prosperity, we must return to the values that created a that kind of society. Values of respecting authority and one another, Christian values, honesty, family unity, and individual responsibility are essential to our survival.

It is not enough to demand politicians change; each town, family and individual is responsible. We are all accountable. If we fail to do so, a very high price will be paid, both now and for eternity.

Sue Pasini

Boulder

