 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We all have so much to learn

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

What a day brightener, the I.R. front page column: "Seize the moment and teach"; Wilmot Collins sharing what he's learned from children.

It led me to glance over at my bookshelf where prominently displayed is a copy of Robert Fulghum's book, "All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten." I refer to it when I think I have all the answers, reminding me full well that I don't even have all the questions.

Fulghum's book covers the basics: "Share," "Play fair," "Don't hit people," and "when you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together."

Listening to the nonsense that comes via anti-social media, it's clear that many folks need to repeat kindergarten. Course, our teachers are overworked already. Perhaps reading Fulghum's book and doing a book report would do as a starter.

The only quibble I have with the I.R., is that I would have positioned "Seize the moment and teach" above the fold.

Thanks to the I.R., Rev. Charles Wei of Plymouth Congregational Church and Mayor Collins; we all have so much to learn.

People are also reading…

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lesson on equity

A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back wit…

'God Bless America'

'God Bless America'

The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

Inaction is not an option

Inaction is not an option

Thank you for publishing the article about the West’s megadrought. Summarizing a study, the article states, “The American West’s megadrought d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News