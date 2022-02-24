What a day brightener, the I.R. front page column: "Seize the moment and teach"; Wilmot Collins sharing what he's learned from children.

It led me to glance over at my bookshelf where prominently displayed is a copy of Robert Fulghum's book, "All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten." I refer to it when I think I have all the answers, reminding me full well that I don't even have all the questions.

Fulghum's book covers the basics: "Share," "Play fair," "Don't hit people," and "when you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together."

Listening to the nonsense that comes via anti-social media, it's clear that many folks need to repeat kindergarten. Course, our teachers are overworked already. Perhaps reading Fulghum's book and doing a book report would do as a starter.

The only quibble I have with the I.R., is that I would have positioned "Seize the moment and teach" above the fold.

Thanks to the I.R., Rev. Charles Wei of Plymouth Congregational Church and Mayor Collins; we all have so much to learn.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0