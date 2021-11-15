This newspaper published an article recently which appears to proclaim victory by the county in reaching a 70% partial vaccination level for its inhabitants 12 and older. A self-congratulatory pat on the back leaves a hollow sound when nearly a month ago it was reported that the county had passed the 10,000 mark for COVID-related respiratory illnesses. Over 100 people have died here due to coronavirus. A local public health officer was quoted as saying that the only way to end the pandemic and avoid more cases and deaths is for us all to mask up and get vaccinated.

I was recently exposed to the virus, likely through someone who refuses to be vaccinated. It is beyond irresponsible to exalt personal choice and freedom from government intrusion over public health. Is this the same reckless behavior that encouraged insurrection? Is it the same delusional behavior that allowed our ex-president to declare that COVID was a hoax, a figment of someone's demented imagination?

Whatever the motivation, it seems obvious that we all have a duty to protect each other maximally rather than put people at risk randomly and thoughtlessly.

Please do so.

Randy Dix

Helena

