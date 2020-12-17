Washington Post column was trash

To the editorial staff. Will you please never again print an editorial by the Washington Post writer Michael Gerson. I am certain that I have never read a more inaccurate or misguided article in your paper before reading this article. This man's thoughts and facts may be his own but they are not remotely close to a substantial verifiable truth. Please raise the bar before you decide to print such trash again.
Matt West
Townsend
