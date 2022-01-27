 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wash your hands

COVID-19 and other illnesses aren’t going anywhere. We, as a community, need to find ways to limit the impact they have on our community. One of the easiest ways to limit the spread of illnesses is to wash our hands. Washing hands has proven to be one of the most effective safety measures we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from the spread of illness. When we practice good hand hygiene, we can help keep our schools and businesses stay open.

• Wash your hands before eating.

• Wash your hands when coming in from outside.

• Wash your hands after touching public surfaces.

• Wash your hand before touching your face.

• Wash your hand anytime they are visibly dirty.

• And wash your hands before leaving the restroom.

The first choice is always soap and water which should take approximately 20 seconds, and the second is hand sanitizer which should take approximately 40-60 seconds. If you can see dirt on your hands, you are getting ready to eat, or you are leaving the restroom, use soap and water. Help our community keep the schools and business open. Wash your hands!

Sincerely,

Kendra Kelley

Helena

