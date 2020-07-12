War declared on law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have finished an article in the Independent Record dated June 30, 2020, by Nolan Lister in which the Helena City Commission is considering withholding almost $300,000 from the City of Helena Police Department budget! This is atrocious and defiantly “anti-police.”

Our Marine Corps is, and always has been, the tip of the spear, when it comes down to fighting the enemies of our country: so too, law enforcement is the tip of the spear to fight against criminal and crime in our America!

Don’t play to the politicians and their political games. The citizens deserve the best and will not settle for anything less!

When, and if you decide to “defund” the Helena Police Department, your real troubles will only start. There will be no more officers in the schools, no more training for the officers and no more equipment for personnel. Response time will be slower. Calls will be prioritized! Crime will increase! The ramification and the impact of this “defunding” will be felt by all our citizens and seriously affect the operations of the Helena Police Department. The benefits to the police far out-weigh any minuscule saving from eliminating the funding.

James E. Heffernan, former U.S. Marine and law enforcement officer

Helena

