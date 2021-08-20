 Skip to main content
Wants clarification from Knudsen
2 comments

Wants clarification from Knudsen

Reading the article in the Aug. 12 Independent Record  that the Montana Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Austin Knudsen (and 17 other AGs) has filed a brief in support of a lawsuit attempting to overturn the ban on "bump stocks," has me asking for clarification from AG Knudsen.

The brief states "bump stocks are accessories. They are not firearms and are not regulated by the National firearms act of 1934" In a statement AG Knudsen accused the ATF of attempting to create law where none exists.

The brief further contends that the ban treads on second amendment rights. My question to AG Knudsen is this: If in fact bump stocks are accessories and are not firearms as your brief states then how can the ban tread on second amendment rights?

Are you sir attempting to create something in the Constitution that does not exist?

Mick Plovanic

Helena

2 comments
