Open letter to Montana legislators:

Please, in the interests of humanity, vote against Senate Bills 458 and 99.

In his letter to the Galatians, the Apostle Paul wrote that, “in Christ there is neither male nor female.”

The Montana Legislature’s attempt to undercut the Apostle Paul is a fool’s errand and is nonsensical.

For example, under the proposed legislation, in order to be a “male” one must “have a reproductive and endocrine system oriented around the production of mobile gametes,” aka sperm. As an elderly man (using the term loosely) who has interrupted his “normal development” with a vasectomy, I don’t have a “reproductive system oriented around the production of mobile gametes.”

Thus I fear I will, by legislative fiat, be rendered sexless. Will there be a provision whereby I can petition for emeritus status as a “male”?

William Leaphart,

Helena