 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voting is the great equalizer
0 comments

Voting is the great equalizer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Election officials all over America deserve much credit for running a smooth election, despite jumping through all kinds of hoops and lawsuits, requiring last minute changes. It certainly appears that voting by mail does not give advantage to one political party. Authenticating signatures works. Same day registration and drive-through voting worked well. Waiting for results is part of what defines a democracy. All votes count and getting them counted takes time. No party has a predictable advantage when more people vote. Voting is the great equalizer, rich and poor, etc, we all get one vote. Why not bask in the democratic process of voting, it is worthy of celebration. Democracy is the winner here. President Trump, please stop accusing election judges of tainting ballots. It is insulting. Come work the election and see just how hard election judges work, as they have for years, to make sure YOUR vote counts. The hours are long with little glory, but the work is honest.

Becky Piske

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Electoral College must go
Letters

Electoral College must go

The Electoral College has got to go. It is antiquated and does not serve our contemporary society and the possibility to be a true, inclusive …

Trump tested our democracy
Letters

Trump tested our democracy

Maybe we should thank the soon to be former President Trump for testing our democracy. What a difficult, multifaceted test it has been and sti…

We need Dr. Weiner back
Letters

We need Dr. Weiner back

I am writing to support Dr. Tom Weiner who has been treating my husband’s cancer since 2017. He is an amazing doctor and we need him. St. Pete…

Proud of Helena police
Letters

Proud of Helena police

With all the negative press police departments around the country are getting, I want to make a positive statement. Today I watched two Helena…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News