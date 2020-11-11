Election officials all over America deserve much credit for running a smooth election, despite jumping through all kinds of hoops and lawsuits, requiring last minute changes. It certainly appears that voting by mail does not give advantage to one political party. Authenticating signatures works. Same day registration and drive-through voting worked well. Waiting for results is part of what defines a democracy. All votes count and getting them counted takes time. No party has a predictable advantage when more people vote. Voting is the great equalizer, rich and poor, etc, we all get one vote. Why not bask in the democratic process of voting, it is worthy of celebration. Democracy is the winner here. President Trump, please stop accusing election judges of tainting ballots. It is insulting. Come work the election and see just how hard election judges work, as they have for years, to make sure YOUR vote counts. The hours are long with little glory, but the work is honest.