 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

  • 0

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede if they lose their election, and; 2) Recognize that Global Warming is real and must be addressed urgently.

It is hard to rank these two interdependent issues in order of importance, because if we lose our democracy to election deniers who ignore "We, the People," we lose our ability to influence governmental actions. And, if we lose the battle to curb Global Warming because of governmental inaction, little else will matter and the world will ultimately be ruled by chaos.

Writing as a former life-long Republican, I am sad (and angry) to say that the majority of Republican candidates, as well as many sitting Republican politicians today, do not give these issues the credibility and priority they deserve.

So here is my take. Until Republican politicians decide to give these two major issues the credibility and attention they deserve, I have an obligation to my Country to vote a straight Democrat ticket.

People are also reading…

Bob Balhiser,

Helena 

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News