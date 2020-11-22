 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters repudiated Democrat agenda
0 comments

Voters repudiated Democrat agenda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

As a conservative Republican, I’m pleased with the outcome of the 2020 general election.

Although I support much, not all, of what Donald Trump has achieved, I found his personal character to be overtly detrimental to civil discourse and bipartisan collaboration. Conversely, with documented instances of plagiarism, quid-pro-quo and politically expedient flip-flopping, Joe Biden can only be considered, at best, a marginal improvement regarding character.

Politically, election results suggest that Biden voters voted more against Trump than they did for Biden. As evidence, look at the down-ballot results across the country and especially here in Montana, where Republicans made a clean sweep of statewide elected offices.

Additionally, Republicans realized gains in the U.S. House of Representatives and look poised to retain the U.S. Senate.

Overall, the American electorate, in its wisdom, repudiated the agenda of the progressive Democrat Party. Regardless, Joe Biden will pursue this progressive shift further to the left and, consequently, beautifully set the stage for major Republican gains in 2022 and 2024.

Ultimately, though, none of it matters because God’s got this, and it will all end in his time and to his glory.

Steve Parker

Huson

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen to the facts
Letters

Listen to the facts

I have read some opinions and some responses to opinions comparing Democrats to Nazis with veiled threats of violence. This is extremely disco…

Thanks to St. Peter's staff
Letters

Thanks to St. Peter's staff

The headline of “Dear Abby - “Letter Writing Needed” appeared in the Helena IR on the day I was released from St. Peter’s Health. Taking her m…

Do your part and wear a mask
Letters

Do your part and wear a mask

The government is not trying to control you by requiring masks any more than by asking you to wear a seat belt or obey speed limits. It is abo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News