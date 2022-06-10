Voters have wasted too much time and too many lives

If you, American voter, are appalled at the daily senseless gun violence and killings then awaken to the words of Benjamin Franklin who asked: "Do you love life? Then do not waste time for that is what life is made of." We have been wasting far too much time by not acting as responsible, informed, caring voters to change the conditions that are killing our people. It is you, American voter, that have allowed these acts to continue and it is you who must change them. You have supported policies and Representatives far too long who have failed to control this carnage.