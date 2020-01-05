On Dec. 18 the Helena League of Women Voters held the first of several planned voter registration events at Helena High School during lunch hour. This was a non-partisan event that resulted in 25 students registering to vote. Some students were 18 while others were 17, and all will be 18 by the next election. This event could not have been successful without the help of members of the Helena High Student Council supported by a social studies teacher. Thank-you to each of them.
Similar events will be scheduled at Capital High School in 2020.
Clare Kearns, Helena
Nancy Perry, Helena
Sherry Meador, Clancy
