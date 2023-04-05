It’s time to rally for the Helena Public Schools. Please vote YES on the school levies to ensure that Helena can maintain its schools, retain great teachers, and carry on Helena’s tradition of quality public education.

Unlike the federal government, our public school cannot operate with a deficit. Yet next year, school costs will increase at rates ranging from 5% (water, sewer, and garbage) to 46% (natural gas). The Legislature’s recent 2.7% inflationary increase to state education funding won’t pay the bills.

When faced with deficits, as nearly all Montana's Class AA schools are, districts must either make cuts or increase revenue. To raise money, the districts can run levies, but only up to a limit established by a legislative formula that is out of touch with the reality of today’s schools.

We have work to do if our kids’ schools are to live up to the standards of education Helenans have taken pride in for generations. And as the mother of two elementary students, I want to start now. We start by voting YES for the school levies.

It’s our first positive step toward balancing the budget and building momentum towards the high quality schools Helena kids deserve.

Becca Leaphart,

Helena