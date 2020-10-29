 Skip to main content
Vote yes on LR-130
Vote yes on LR-130

Presently the State of Montana has laws governing firearms. These laws are consistent within the state and within its counties, cities and towns. Knowledge of these state gun laws keeps a gun owner out of trouble throughout the state. However, County, City and Town governments within Montana want to create their own gun laws to apply within their jurisdictions. Thus, the present consistency of gun laws across the state is threatened. A patchwork of gun laws across the state will arise.

I have voted “Yes on Legislative Referendum LR-130” to prevent the future creation of a patchwork of new gun laws. These new gun laws will be waiting to entrap unwary gun owners traveling across Montana. Step inside one of these jurisdictions and find a heap of trouble. Keep the consistency of gun laws across Montana. Please vote “YES on LR-130”!

Dave Arbenz

Helena

