As a mother, physician and a veteran, I’m proud to support our Helena Public School levies.

I support the levies because I’m a former student of Helena Public Schools. I attended C.R. Anderson through eighth grade and graduated from Capital High School. These two schools gave me the foundation I needed to succeed in college, graduate from medical school, serve my country in the Army, and contribute to my hometown as a physician at St. Peter’s Health.

I also support the levies because I am the proud mother of four boys. Three are currently enrolled at C.R. Anderson and Capital High. The youngest will start kindergarten next year. I feel confident all four boys will get the education they deserve through our local public schools.

If you haven’t yet voted, please vote yes for all three levies on the ballot this spring.

Ashley Coggins,

Helena