My public education laid the foundation for a successful future, and it was not without support from generations before me and great teachers.

To the advocates of public education, retired teachers and current educators — thank you!

Now, it’s my turn to pay it forward by supporting our schools to ensure the same quality public education I received will be available for generations to come.

I hope you’ll join me in voting YES in support of the essential levies on the upcoming school election ballot.

Let’s continue Helena’s tradition of being the best place to learn, live, work and raise a family.

Audrey McCue,

Helena