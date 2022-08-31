Vote wisely for our freedom and democracy

Attending Catholic Elementary I learned about the Eighth Commandment; “Thou shall not steal.” The point of this commandment is when you take something not belonging to you it is theft, a sin against God and disrespects your fellow man. I learned when thieves steal they lie to justify their behavior and avoid responsibility.

The 45th president took numerous items from the government and U.S. citizens that did not belong to him. This action is theft. His justification behavior and lying to avoid responsibility are characteristics of a thief.

The two R candidates running for the U.S. House justified and excused 45’s stealing behaviors. Ryan Zinke left his Interior Department cabinet post for unethical behaviors. Matt Rosendale has repeatedly voted to steal benefits from women, children, LGBTQ community and veterans.

Zinke’s and Rosendale’s support and defense of 45’s stealing behaviors AND their own past behaviors make them unfit to serve Montana in the U.S. House. Reject these two R theft enablers in the upcoming November elections.

Send a loud message to our state Legislature and reject all candidates who disrespect Montana voters, limit our medical privacy and jeopardize our democracy. Vote wisely for our freedoms and democracy.

Mike Dyrdahl,

Helena