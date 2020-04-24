Vote Tyrel Suzor-Hoy for county commissioner

It is time to vote for officials who will work for the citizens of this county on important issues. The important issues are zoning, responsible development, first responders and other essentials services, mental health, infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and businesses.

Tyrel will work tirelessly to ensure the voices and concerns of Lewis and Clark County citizens are heard. Tyrel will strive to ensure the best decisions are made for our hard-earned tax monies. Tyrel’s roots run deep in our beautiful state and in Lewis and Clark County. Join me in my support for Tyrel Suzor-Hoy for our next Lewis and Clark County commissioner!