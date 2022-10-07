Dear Voters of Broadwater County,

First of all, make sure you are registered to vote before Tuesday, Oct. 11!

Secondly, I am asking you to re-elect Mike Delger to the office of County Commissioner for District 2. His opponent, Lyndsey Richtmyer, is smart and idealistic. It is commendable that she wants to serve in this important position. But at this time of unprecedented change and growth in Broadwater County, I feel that Mike’s experience in local government is the steady hand that we need.

Mike Delger has the big picture of the county’s challenges well in hand. He has a deep understanding of the responsibilities for handling taxes, roads and development. A life-long resident, who grew up on a farm, and a local business owner, he has served on the MT Ditch Board, City Council as well as the County Commission.

We are very fortunate to have a unified and compatible group of commissioners who are doing a good job of protecting our tax dollars by going by the laws and regulations of the county and state. Of course, that is frustrating at times but it protects us, and our tax dollars, from legal liability.

I believe we should count our lucky stars and keep this team of Commissioners together. Please vote to re-elect Mike Delger.

Sharon Potenza,

Townsend