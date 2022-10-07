 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote to re-elect Mike Delger

  • 0

Dear Voters of Broadwater County,

First of all, make sure you are registered to vote before Tuesday, Oct. 11!

Secondly, I am asking you to re-elect Mike Delger to the office of County Commissioner for District 2. His opponent, Lyndsey Richtmyer, is smart and idealistic. It is commendable that she wants to serve in this important position. But at this time of unprecedented change and growth in Broadwater County, I feel that Mike’s experience in local government is the steady hand that we need.

Mike Delger has the big picture of the county’s challenges well in hand. He has a deep understanding of the responsibilities for handling taxes, roads and development. A life-long resident, who grew up on a farm, and a local business owner, he has served on the MT Ditch Board, City Council as well as the County Commission.

People are also reading…

We are very fortunate to have a unified and compatible group of commissioners who are doing a good job of protecting our tax dollars by going by the laws and regulations of the county and state. Of course, that is frustrating at times but it protects us, and our tax dollars, from legal liability.

I believe we should count our lucky stars and keep this team of Commissioners together. Please vote to re-elect Mike Delger.

Sharon Potenza,

Townsend

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enough!

Enough!

We have all been here before. When the truth is so obvious. When the lies and excuses fail. Enough!

Do nothing Rosendale

Do nothing Rosendale

Rosendale has spent two years in the House of Representatives doing absolutely nothing for Montana. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News