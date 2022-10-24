 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote to protect women’s rights

In Iran, women are murdered for not wearing hijabs. In Ukraine, women are raped as an instrument of terror. In the USA, women are being denied their long-held reproductive rights. In Montana, women could be forced to carry nonviable fetuses to term, then endure unnecessary trauma.

To all my sisters: your votes can further erode women’s rights or you can stand up for all women’s rights. Vote for Ingrid Gustafson to protect our constitutional rights; vote against LR-131 to protect women’s rights; vote for Democrats to save our democracy.

Jan Clinard,

Helena

