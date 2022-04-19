Vote Satre, Hathhorn and Fitzpatrick for school board

This has been a good week, first Brittany Meyers had a letter published (Helena IR, April 11) reminding parents that Kay Satre is the best person for the school board since she'll keep keep the students focused on the teachers and keep the parents out of the process. Second, I get a flyer endorsing Kay and Siobhan Hathhorn and Lois Fitzpatrick. We have to elect all three so the domestic terrorist parents have minimal voice in their children's education, these three know better than the parents do what's best for their kids. Vote Satre, Hathhorn and Fitzpatrick and keep the parents in their place.