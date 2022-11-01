Vote Rosendale this November

Despite the fact that the weather is just beginning to change and school is just getting started, Election day is right around the corner. Citizens around the state of Montana are looking into which candidates they will be voting for and which represent their deeply held values the most.

As a lifelong Montanan, and resident of the eastern congressional district, I am very excited to be able to once again cast my vote for Congressman Matt Rosendale. Matt Rosendale is someone who I believe encapsulates Montana values and has proven himself to be an incredible leader for our state.

During his time in Washington, I am proud that Congressman Rosendale has voted with confidence to protect the freedoms of Montanans, and has not let the media or pressures of the swamp influence his voting record. He has voted against irresponsible spending, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Assault Weapons Ban, and other pieces of bad legislation.

During challenging times like the ones we are currently facing, it is important to have elected officials who are unafraid to stand up for what really matters. I will proudly be voting for Matt Rosendale for Montana’s eastern congressional district this November, and I hope that you will join me in doing the same!

Will Boone,

Billings