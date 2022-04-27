Vote responsibly for Helena School Board members

All eight candidates running for three Helena School Board positions were recently given two opportunities to let citizens know where they stand on various issues. The first was a forum held on April 11, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Helena, the Helena YWCA and Montana Women Vote. Lois Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Hathhorn, Kalli Kind, John McEwen and Kay Satre participated. Absent were Robert Durrant, Matt Gorecki and Greg Guthrie. Videos from this forum can be viewed at helenacivictv.org (under recent videos) and youtube.com (search Lewis and Clark Library). The April 13 edition of the Helena IR printed what was said at the forum.

The second opportunity was a set of survey questions sent to all candidates by the Helena IR. All aforementioned candidates participated with the exception of Matt Gorecki and Greg Guthrie. Candidate responses to the questions can be read in the April 17 edition of the Helena IR.

Making informed voting decisions is our responsibility in order to ensure the best advocates possible for ALL children in our district are elected to the school board. Readers are urged to review candidate responses to the specific and very important questions presented to them at the forum and by the Helena IR. Then, please vote. Your ballot, whether hand-delivered or mailed, must be received at the election office no later than 8 p.m., May 3, in order to be counted.

Lynne Boone,

Helena

