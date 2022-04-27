 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote responsibly for Helena School Board members

  • 0

All eight candidates running for three Helena School Board positions were recently given two opportunities to let citizens know where they stand on various issues. The first was a forum held on April 11, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Helena, the Helena YWCA and Montana Women Vote. Lois Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Hathhorn, Kalli Kind, John McEwen and Kay Satre participated. Absent were Robert Durrant, Matt Gorecki and Greg Guthrie. Videos from this forum can be viewed at helenacivictv.org (under recent videos) and youtube.com (search Lewis and Clark Library). The April 13 edition of the Helena IR printed what was said at the forum.

The second opportunity was a set of survey questions sent to all candidates by the Helena IR. All aforementioned candidates participated with the exception of Matt Gorecki and Greg Guthrie. Candidate responses to the questions can be read in the April 17 edition of the Helena IR.

People are also reading…

Making informed voting decisions is our responsibility in order to ensure the best advocates possible for ALL children in our district are elected to the school board. Readers are urged to review candidate responses to the specific and very important questions presented to them at the forum and by the Helena IR. Then, please vote. Your ballot, whether hand-delivered or mailed, must be received at the election office no later than 8 p.m., May 3, in order to be counted.

Lynne Boone,

Helena

Letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reform the insurance industry

Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance comp…

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a ci…

Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

As a veteran in the Helena community, I support Kurt Aughney for HD 84 for his commitment to public safety and law enforcement. Kurt believes …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News