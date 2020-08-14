Vote Republican in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This November we must vote like our futures depend upon it. We see what the Democratic Party has come to stand for, lawlessness, obstruction, and putting the needs of its own citizens second. We must vote for the full Republican ticket, to ensure that our democracy will remain free and safe.

Prior to the coronavirus, President Trump had our economy firing on all cylinders. There can be no doubt in anyone’s mind that under Biden we would return to the slow stagnant recovery we experienced under Obama. Trump has already done it once, and he can certainly do it again.

And we need to follow the national example, by electing a former businessman governor of Montana. Currently we rank 44th in wages to the rest of the states. What Greg Gianforte is proposing to do, is exactly what Trump has done at the national level.

We also need to send President Trump allies in Congress, which means we have to help Steve Daines hold his seat, and elect Matt Rosendale as our congressman. We know the radical agenda their opponents are proposing, and it does not represent Montana.

This November vote Republican vote for our future!

Jacquelyn Lewis-Ward

Sheridan

