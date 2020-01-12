I was pleased to learn Mark Piskolich is running for the second justice of the peace position in Lewis & Clark County. I have known Mark for almost a decade and can think of no better person to execute the duties of this important office.
Mark has served our county and southwest Montana as a probation officer for the past 26 years. He has worked to provide protection and restitution for crime victims and coordinated with all manner of resource agency and treatment provider to assist rehabilitative efforts of those under his supervision.
The Justice Court is a cornerstone of Montana’s court framework and vital to our communities. Whether resolving a traffic ticket, a dispute with a landlord, or even a happier event like a wedding, the justice of the peace is the first stop.
Mark Piskolich has the experience, balance, and integrity to manage an efficient and fair court. He knows most people don’t come to court on their best day and is committed to treating everyone with respect and dignity; regardless of their circumstances.
I hope you will join me in supporting Mark Piskolich as Lewis & Clark County’s next justice of the peace.
Jake Troyer
Helena
