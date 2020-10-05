 Skip to main content
Vote Piskolich for Justice of the Peace
Vote Piskolich for Justice of the Peace

I have been a teacher at Capital High School for 26 years. In this time of serious concern about the health of our families and how to safely manage our school system, it is doubly challenging to ensure our children’s education needs are being met. This is why I was proud to encounter my friend Mark Piskolich at my school wearing his Substitute Teacher credentials.

I have known Mark personally for over 20 years. I have always been aware of his dedication to the critical work of the criminal justice system and was excited to learn he was retiring from the U.S. Probation Office to campaign for Lewis and Clark County’s second Justice of the Peace position. I have always known him to be a valued and dependable friend but am even more impressed with his integrity and heart for public service.

The Justice Court is Montana’s People’s Court. It is intended to be a level playing field where all parties can be heard and grievances resolved in an impartial and just fashion. With his commitment to service and his legal experience, Mark Piskolich will make an ideal Justice of the Peace.

Kelley Morand

Helena

