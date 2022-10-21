 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote Penny Ronning on Nov. 8

I was pleased to attend the Farmer's Union candidate forum that concluded their annual convention in Helena over the week-end. Neither Republican candidate bothered to show up to talk to Montana farmers, but both Democratic candidates spoke eloquently and knowledgeably about farm issues in response to questions posed by the moderator, famed Montana newsman Mike Dennison.

Lewis and Clark County voters have the opportunity to vote for Penny Ronning, a former City Council member from Billings. Penny is smart, hard-working and ready to represent our Congressional district with professionalism and a "get it done" attitude.

I am tired of being represented by a member of the congressional "kook caucus" who apparently thinks it's a good idea to gut the conservation funding our Montana hunters and anglers rely on and who joined 21 of his "kook caucus" colleagues in voting NO when Congress voted overwhelmingly to honor the U.S. Capitol Police heroes who defended our nation's Capitol in January.

Vote Ronning on Nov. 8!

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

