Vote out Bullock, Cooney
Vote out Bullock, Cooney

I was troubled, but not surprised, to see that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was illegally campaigning while working on taxpayer’s dime earlier this year. Instead of working for Montanans while COVID cases are at an all-time high, Cooney was strategizing with out-of-state financiers for his campaign. While Montana needs leadership, Cooney is watching out for himself.

Steve Bullock was also accused of improperly campaigning on public time and on the public dime this year. Is there anything these two care about besides staying in power? There’s something fishy in Helena, and it’s going to take more than a simple slap on the wrist to clean things up. I will not be voting for Steve Bullock or Mike Cooney because they always find a way to show me that their biggest priorities are keeping power. We need them out.

Jennifer DeLeon

Manhattan

