 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote only for independents and Democrats

  • 0

Thanks to those who have written excellent articles warning us of the dangers of the far right as they continue to create chaos. We cannot continue to elect folks who wrap themselves in the flag while tearing democracy apart. These folks are the real RINOs.

An IR letter from a former Republican Montana senator recommended that we vote for a person who will be a Supreme Court “constitutional justice.” Similarly, some Montana sheriffs call themselves “constitutional sheriffs.” “Constitutional” is a far-right dog whistle that identifies support for an authoritarian playbook that places their beliefs above all others. While proudly wearing this label, Republicans are calling for constitutional conventions to rewrite our state and federal constitutions.

Republicans lament “creeping socialism” while ignoring the ongoing support of communist leader Putin by Trump and other far-right conservatives. CPAC proudly held its annual conference in authoritarian Hungary. Election lies, violent government takeover and support for theocracy are popular discussion topics. Science and government are constantly attacked.

People are also reading…

We are better than this. Democrats are obviously not perfect, but they are at least trying to hold our democracy together. PLEASE vote only for independents and Democrats until true Republicans can control their own party.

Jim Melstad,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote for Ingrid Gustafson to protect our constitutional rights; vote against LR-131 to protect women’s rights; vote for Democrats to save our democracy.

Who does LR-131 empower to act?

Who does LR-131 empower to act?

Sometimes holding an infant with no hope for survival is the last act of love a family gives, supported by a team that has seen this kind of sorrow before.

Study platforms, then decide

Study platforms, then decide

When voting for a legislator, you’re simultaneously supporting that candidate’s political party platform. Your legislator can write bills and …

MPCA opposes LR-131

MPCA opposes LR-131

LR-131 criminalizes doctors who provide appropriate, compassionate care to families with infants born with non-life sustaining birth defects or born too early to survive.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News