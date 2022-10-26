Thanks to those who have written excellent articles warning us of the dangers of the far right as they continue to create chaos. We cannot continue to elect folks who wrap themselves in the flag while tearing democracy apart. These folks are the real RINOs.

An IR letter from a former Republican Montana senator recommended that we vote for a person who will be a Supreme Court “constitutional justice.” Similarly, some Montana sheriffs call themselves “constitutional sheriffs.” “Constitutional” is a far-right dog whistle that identifies support for an authoritarian playbook that places their beliefs above all others. While proudly wearing this label, Republicans are calling for constitutional conventions to rewrite our state and federal constitutions.

Republicans lament “creeping socialism” while ignoring the ongoing support of communist leader Putin by Trump and other far-right conservatives. CPAC proudly held its annual conference in authoritarian Hungary. Election lies, violent government takeover and support for theocracy are popular discussion topics. Science and government are constantly attacked.

We are better than this. Democrats are obviously not perfect, but they are at least trying to hold our democracy together. PLEASE vote only for independents and Democrats until true Republicans can control their own party.

Jim Melstad,

Helena