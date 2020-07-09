Vote no on recreational marijuana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a Montana native and have recently been approached by individuals trying to get signatures to legalize recreational marijuana in our great state.

I will vote a strong NO on this.

I am struggling to make ends meet as it is, and with people moving here to "get high" legally will create a slew of issues in our state, such as homelessness, and price gouging for property and homes (which are already way too high in comparison to our wages).

It will increase traffic violations, and as one who loves to go out on motorcycles, and have kids driving, I don’t want to be afraid of high drivers causing accidents.

With higher homelessness it will increase the need for SNAP and health care that the taxpayer has to pay.

It will invite criminal activity, cartels, unemployment, mental issues, just to name a few. Let alone trying not to get a contact buzz just walking in a crowded outside area.

This is a serious issue and I hope that the state will see that it is not for our great state of Montana. Outdoor activity is the highlight of our state, and this will destroy us. Please help.

Marla Duncan

Helena

