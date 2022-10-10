Vote NO on LR-131.

Please reconsider any vote of confidence you may have in the LR-131 Born Alive Protection Act. I certainly understand the emotions behind this resolution, but having worked in an ICU, I could NEVER support lifesaving measures such as required by this bill. Today I read the quote from MTFP article: “Before you is a bill that defines who we are as a state,” said Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, the sponsor of the bill that put LR-131 on the ballot. “This goes right down to, are we going to stand for life, or are we going to throw it away.” Rep. Regier, medical professionals do not “throw it (life) away.