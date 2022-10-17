Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

LR-131 is a resolution to amend the state constitution known as the “Medical Care Requirements for Born-Alive Infants Measure.” It would amend the state constitution to require life-saving treatment be provided to all infants born alive — whether or not they are viable.

Seemingly innocuous, the amendment masks a cruel legislative overreach. The language of the proposed amendment states that all infants born alive are legal persons and, as such, are entitled to all live-saving measures that are necessary and available to keep the child alive. If a medical professional fails to take these steps, they face a stiff penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.

Who among us could possibly think that they had the right to take away the decisions of parents, in concert with medical professionals, over the care of their own infants by mandating care to save the life of a nonviable infant. Please keep their most difficult, painful moments private and dignified by voting no LR-131.

Alice Heath,

Helena