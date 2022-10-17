 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote no on LR-131

  • 0

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

LR-131 is a resolution to amend the state constitution known as the “Medical Care Requirements for Born-Alive Infants Measure.” It would amend the state constitution to require life-saving treatment be provided to all infants born alive — whether or not they are viable.

Seemingly innocuous, the amendment masks a cruel legislative overreach. The language of the proposed amendment states that all infants born alive are legal persons and, as such, are entitled to all live-saving measures that are necessary and available to keep the child alive. If a medical professional fails to take these steps, they face a stiff penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.

Who among us could possibly think that they had the right to take away the decisions of parents, in concert with medical professionals, over the care of their own infants by mandating care to save the life of a nonviable infant. Please keep their most difficult, painful moments private and dignified by voting no LR-131.

People are also reading…

Alice Heath,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News