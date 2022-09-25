 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote NO on LR-131

  • 0

This November you will be asked to vote on LR-131, a ballot measure stating a doctor must provide all medical care necessary to keep a viable baby alive at ANY stage of development. No exceptions are spelled out for babies with fatal birth defects such as microcephaly, severely distorted bodies, fatal heart defects, missing organs, etc. This ballot measure makes no provisions for a doctor to use his or her clinical judgment to withhold procedures in order to relieve the suffering of the baby. To comply with LR-131, doctors will have to focus on trying to keep barely functioning babies alive. They will not have the luxury of taking care of the mother. Doctors found to be in violation of LR-131 could face up to 20 years in prison.

When did our legislators become so mistrustful of doctors and, if LR-131 passes, what will be next? Will our legislators want to eliminate abortions even when needed to save the life of the mother? Will they say we can’t trust doctors to determine when the mother’s life is in jeopardy? Will the life of a fetus become more important than the life of the mother?

People are also reading…

Please vote NO on LR-131.

Clare Kearns,

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

I applaud the Montana Supreme Court for continuing the injunction against three anti-choice laws passed last year by the Republican controlled Legislature.

An analogy

An analogy

The stalling tactics that Donald Trump has used his entire life continue in the Mar-A-Lago documents case. 

Learning our lessons from history

Learning our lessons from history

Shipping "undesirables" to Martha's Vineyard in order to purge Florida is not unlike putting European Jews in cattle cars and not telling them they are headed to extinction.

Opinions were silenced

Opinions were silenced

I would like to remind the people who changed the paper that there are quite a few older people in our community that read the paper, comics and do the crossword as a daily ritual. 

Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated

I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In Mar…

Lack of coverage

Lack of coverage

In past years, the news stations and newspapers reported on the annual NAMI Walks. As of today, Sept. 20, all I have seen in the Independent Record were the advertisements announcing the event.

Not pleased with changes

Not pleased with changes

I am not pleased with some of the changes that were made to the comics and puzzles. I am most displeased with the LA Times crossword puzzle. M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News