Vote NO on LR-131

This November you will be asked to vote on LR-131, a ballot measure stating a doctor must provide all medical care necessary to keep a viable baby alive at ANY stage of development. No exceptions are spelled out for babies with fatal birth defects such as microcephaly, severely distorted bodies, fatal heart defects, missing organs, etc. This ballot measure makes no provisions for a doctor to use his or her clinical judgment to withhold procedures in order to relieve the suffering of the baby. To comply with LR-131, doctors will have to focus on trying to keep barely functioning babies alive. They will not have the luxury of taking care of the mother. Doctors found to be in violation of LR-131 could face up to 20 years in prison.