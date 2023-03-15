In an IR editorial, Joanie Kresich (Jan. 26) wrote that the people who created Montana's new Constitution "... were everyday people: ranchers, teachers, homemakers and even a beekeeper from Lewistown.

They were not politicians. They were not corporate lobbyists." These people were 100 ordinary Montanans who seated themselves alphabetically and worked cooperatively to create a common-sense Constitution that has served Montanans well for over 50 years.

So, why did these dedicated Montana citizens decide to do this? Because they, like their parents and grandparents, were sick and tired of being under the thumb of a few wealthy elites and powerful corporations that had crafted a Constitution in 1889 to serve their own interests.

This gave them control over our economy, our land, our resources and judicial system, AS WELL AS THE POWER TO make secret deals out of the public view. Sound familiar?

When the new Constitution became law in 1972, it gave Montanans a strong voice in our government. Ever since that time, efforts to claw back this new power from the people have been ongoing.

Now, all of a sudden, Montana's GOP super-majority is considering 61 amendments to a Constitution that was purposely created to avoid such a debacle.

Seems these folks liked the way things once were, and are desperately trying to "take back control."

Don't let them do it!

Fortunately, passing an amendment to the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the legislature as well as a vote of the people. So, here is my suggestion to ALL Montana voters regardless of party: Vote NO on any of the proposed amendments that this hyperpartisan legislature places on the ballot for 2024.

Why? Because the next majority party may not be the one you voted for.

Bob Balhiser

Helena