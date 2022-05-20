Vote Kurt Aughney for House District 84

I have known Kurt Aughney for over a decade and have seen his skill and effectiveness in management of complex government programs. Some of the programs Kurt oversees for the Department of Corrections ensures every officer makes it home safe, and ultimately every Montanan is safer. I have seen his commitment to fiscal policies that eliminated waste and abuse of public resources and know Kurt will work every day in the upcoming legislative session to make our government more efficient and work for us.

Kurt is a life long Montanan, educated in Montana with an undergraduate degree and a master’s of public administration, both from Montana Universities. Kurt is a proud and dedicated family man raising his kids with the same Montana values that were passed down to him. I know Kurt is an avid outdoors enthusiasts, gun owner, and will work to ensure we open more access to our public lands.

Please vote for Kurt Aughney for House District 84. Kurt will do so much more for us all in the upcoming legislative session.

Amy Holodnick,

Helena

