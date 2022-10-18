 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote Kevin Downs for county attorney

We are fortunate that we have two qualified candidates running for county attorney. One's experience has been exclusively in prosecuting criminal cases. That is certainly important in the position, but I believe experience in other areas is more important. Kevin Downs has worked not only the county attorneys office but also for the U.S Department of Justice with the Department of Homeland Security prosecuting the most dangerous of criminals. As well as working with some of the most troubled and disadvantaged. The county attorney in my opinion should be someone who has had experience in working on mental health problems, juvenile matters, as well as advising the commissioners on a variety of legal issues. I believe that Kevin has the background and encompassing total experience to manage the legal affairs of Lewis and Clark County. So I urge you to vote for Kevin Downs for county attorney.

Terry Cosgrove,

Helena

