Vote Kevin Downs for County Attorney

We have qualified candidates running for County Attorney each with specific strengths and personal integrity. I support Kevin Downs for several reasons including his character, compassion and, commitment to the rule of law. Kevin Downs is a servant leader. His work with immigrants, youth, poor and disadvantaged people in our judicial system is a solid foundation for fair and balanced justice in Lewis and Clark County. He is a prosecutor who will not only seek justice for victims but also find solutions and support for those most in need of help.