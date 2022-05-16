 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote Kaitlyn Ruch for House District 84

  • 0

Rarely do I see young people get involved in the political process, especially with the determination and passion of House District 84 candidate Kaitlyn Ruch. Being a young woman myself, I find Kaitlyn’s unique outlook on life and drive to fight for what’s right refreshing. Kaitlyn is focused on providing Montanans a bright, prosperous future which starts with protecting the heart of any society, families.

Being a recent Helena High graduate, Kaitlyn has first hand experience with the current state of the school system. Using that experience she will fight for the right of parents to choose what their children will be taught inside the classroom. This will not only make schools safer but empower students to find and reach their full potential. Vote Kaitlyn Ruch for HD 84 on June 7!

Madelle Richard,

Helena

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
0 Comments
2
1
1
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Men should face similar punishments

Men should face similar punishments

I am responding to the potential revocation of Rose v. Wade. I also want to make clear that I am not pro abortion, I don’t know anyone who is.…

Daines should support clean energy

Daines should support clean energy

Senator Daines recently sent out an e-mail titled: Energy Security = National Security in which he states that the U.S. needs to "aggressively…

Buses creating pollution

Buses creating pollution

I live across the street from Vigilante Stadium. Of course, there is much traffic during the school year at Helena Middle School. What concern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News