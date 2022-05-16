Vote Kaitlyn Ruch for House District 84

Rarely do I see young people get involved in the political process, especially with the determination and passion of House District 84 candidate Kaitlyn Ruch. Being a young woman myself, I find Kaitlyn’s unique outlook on life and drive to fight for what’s right refreshing. Kaitlyn is focused on providing Montanans a bright, prosperous future which starts with protecting the heart of any society, families.

Being a recent Helena High graduate, Kaitlyn has first hand experience with the current state of the school system. Using that experience she will fight for the right of parents to choose what their children will be taught inside the classroom. This will not only make schools safer but empower students to find and reach their full potential. Vote Kaitlyn Ruch for HD 84 on June 7!