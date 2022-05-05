Vote John Repke for PSC

John Repke has our vote for District 5 Public Service Commission. He has an extensive background in financial management and also brings the integrity and honesty that we appreciate in a public official. John Repke has 40 years experience in private sector finance, strategic planning, and organizational management. John has worked in oil and gas as well as in the environmental services industry. John’s education and experience make him the best candidate for representing Montanans who are serviced by the companies regulated by the PSC.

The PSC regulates privately owned utilities and companies who have a monopoly position in the markets they serve. Ensuring that rates are fair requires disciplined analytical work based on an understanding of business finance, accounting, economics and statistics. Experience in these areas should be a prerequisite for candidates seeking a seat on this commission. Our public service commissioners are some of the highest paid elected individuals in Helena with an approximate salary of $110,000. We urge you to carefully consider which candidate is best qualified for this District 5 PSC seat.

We believe the PSC will benefit from John’s experience and honesty. We encourage you to vote Repke4PSC5.

Mary Lloyd and Richard Harding,

Whitefish

