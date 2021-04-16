Vote Janet Armstrong for school board

As recently retired teachers in the Helena Public Schools, we strongly support Janet Armstrong as a trustee candidate for the Helena School Board. We had the distinct pleasure of getting to know Janet during the years that her three children attended Hawthorne School.

Janet was actively involved in supporting Hawthorne students and teachers as an enthusiastic volunteer in the classroom and on the Parent Council. Janet is intelligent, compassionate, and genuinely interested in the thoughts and ideas presented by our youth. Janet asks insightful questions and really listens to the answers provided. She has always supported school bonds and levies because Janet understands how vital public education is to ensuring the continued success of our kids and our Helena community.

Teachers need strong leaders on the school board who recognize the critical job that teachers do every single day. Students deserve strong leaders who want to see all of our kids ready for college or careers after graduation. Please join us for voting for Janet Armstrong. You’ll be glad that you did!

Sincerely,

Anne Bartsch, Jenny Moore and Kendra Ness

